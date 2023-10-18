DISTURBING IMAGES: When we say it is enough, it will mean Palestine is free – Janna Jihad (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel PolitySA at:-
https://youtu.be/4fYxHih_xs8?si=er7tRbjNkLsPkvjW
18 Jul 2018
"When we say it is enough, it will mean Palestine is free,” declared the world’s youngest card carrying journalist and Palestinian activist Janna Jihad, during a talk organised by public interest law centre Section27, in Johannesburg, on Monday.
