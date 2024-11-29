Where have all Perth’s PREYING MANTISES gone? ANOTHER ONE at my front door MVI_3134-5merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is, perhaps, 6 months since I saw a preying mantis in my yard, and so I was delighted to find this small green one when I went out the front door, the second one in three days. It flew off before I could relocate it to the back garden. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.