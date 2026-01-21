BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (9)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to ChinaUncensored & Jesus is Lord


Christian persecution is a sign of the end times prophesied by Christ in Matthew 5:11; Matthew 10:22, Matthew 24:9; John 16:2 and in Revelation 14:13 and Revelation 20:4.


It’s just too obvious, as to what is happening to Christians in China: Christian persecution.


This hatred of Christians is a worldwide phenomena with Muslim terrorists attacks and killing Christians:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks


In Britain, Muslim Pakistani men in Britain have been abusing young White British girls, some of them are Christians. And this has been going on for decades. Yet the British police is being told NOT to do nothing lest they be accused of being ‘racist’ for arresting these non British pedos!


British Christian preachers are being arrested while Muslims are able to do their calls for prayer to the moon god allah in Britain.


Christians churches are being destroyed as Muslims are destroying churches in Syria and Indonesia while Christians are being heavily persecuted by Muslims on Christian soil in various European nations along with Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Iran, Pakistan, India, China, North Korea and Indonesia.


Satan knows that his days are really getting numbered and he will use ever means necessary including his minions at the Vatican, her Jesuits and her Islam along with angry Jewish rabbis, Orthodox Jews spitting at Christians and enraged Hindus.


Satan’s rage towards Christians, as shown in Revelation 12, has been on-going for centuries when the Vatican’s evil babylonian roman catholic church launched the 4th crusade and the inquisitions against Christians with approximately 100 million CHRISTIANS being persecuted, tortured and MURDERED by satan’s babylonian roman catholic church according to Brief Bible Readings, page 16.


But do not get discouraged as this persecution of Christians was prophesied by Christ as one of the end times signs that will precede His glorious return in the clouds of heaven. As Christ says in Luke 21:28 And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

