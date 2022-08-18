"Information Warriors" to control the narrative

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp3Hs0AWaBs version



00:00 Advanced LP tactics

00:45 Censorship again

02:00 Canadian government is here to help us all

04:00 Sign the petition Open source is in danger

05:55 Media release ***https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGN9CZdDDLg***

07:45 Cancel culture is evolving

08:15 Information War

10:45 Digital ID system Orwellian nightmare or Good for Identification



