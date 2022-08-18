"Information Warriors" to control the narrative

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp3Hs0AWaBs version
00:00 Advanced LP tactics
00:45 Censorship again
02:00 Canadian government is here to help us all
04:00 Sign the petition Open source is in danger
05:55 Media release ***https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGN9CZdDDLg***
07:45 Cancel culture is evolving
08:15 Information War
10:45 Digital ID system Orwellian nightmare or Good for Identification