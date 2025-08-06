Eyes That See the Beyond: Visits from Spirits and Animal Guides

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of 3. Experiences with Animals and Spirit Guides
• Rebecca shares her experiences with animals, including her sister's cats and her love for deer.
• She describes her work with a counselor and her strict protocol for meeting with clients who wanted to experience those who had died.
• David Graham explains the present focus of his work and the importance of addressing unbalanced aspects within oneself.
• Brian and Rebecca discuss the significance of animals as spirit guides and their appearances throughout their lives.
Final Thoughts and Reflections
• Rebecca reflects on the importance of discussing reincarnation and the presence of the Holy Spirit in the womb.
• She shares her experiences with parallel worlds and the positive changes in her life.
David Graham's Work with Earthbound Spirits
• David Graham explains his work with earthbound spirits, which are souls who have passed away but are stuck on earth due to various reasons such as anger or a belief system that prevents them from moving on. This is what the Buddha called the ghost realm.
• He describes his approach, which involves asking the spirits what they want and encouraging them to explore their options, including moving on to the light.
• David shares a personal story about helping a friend's spirit move on, likening the experience to dropping a child off at a party.
• He also recounts a visit to his parents' graves, where he had a conversation with their spirits and gained a new understanding and healing.