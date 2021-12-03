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The Pfizer contract. No escape and No liability. And is Omicron another Health Con?
Asia Pacific Today
Asia Pacific Today
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21 views • December 03, 2021
Cybersecurity Expert Ehden Biber legally obtained copies of the Pfizer contracts with Albania, Brazil, Israel and the EU. These contracts ensure Pfizer cannot be held liable for damages and places full liability on government “Purchasers” of their product.

The new scariant Omicron has the world on knife edge...or so the media would have us believe. Governments globally are feverishly working overtime, working out ways to lock the world up and push the bottom line for big Pharma.

Omar Khan is a recognised consultant who is presently working with Dr. Shankara Chetty of South Africa to increase awareness of Dr. Chetty’s breakthrough “8th Day Protocol” and the analysis of COVID claims. Omar has also been instrumental in bringing the early treatment paradigm to Sri Lanka where Early outpatient therapy is now officially endorsed.

Asia Pacific Today. December 3, 2021

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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