Mother of the Oweis Brothers Awaits the Freedom of Her Sons

The two prisoners, brothers Abdul Karim and Hassan Oweis from Jenin Refugee Camp, were included in the first batch of the prisoner exchange deal. Their families are impatiently awaiting news of their release. Abdul Karim is serving five life sentences plus twenty years, while Hassan is serving a life sentence. Sources have also indicated that Abdul Karim will be deported from Palestine, while Hassan will return to his home in Jenin Refugee Camp.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed:18/01/2025
