Riccardo Bosi: If All Of Us Are Sovereign

How Do We Avoid Repeating History?

* We cannot coexist with others whose values are at gross variance with ours.

* We must live and work among those who share our fundamental values.

* Just as a nation employs Competitive Federalism in order to allow counties and states to determine specific approaches to societal issues below the national level, so too must we as the human race across the Earth allow nations to pursue their national issues according to their values.

* We must decide for ourselves the best way to live in our countries, and to outlaw those behaviors and practices which are detrimental to the well-being of the nation.

* We must ensure a social cohesion based on agreed values.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (16 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBlZTmhZGbca

https://rumble.com/v6w71bg-australiaone-party-the-green-room-16-july-2025-800pm-aest.html