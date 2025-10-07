The Sun Sets on the United Kingdom: From Crown to Crisis

Once hailed as the empire on which the sun never set, the United Kingdom now stands at a prophetic crossroads — a nation struggling to recognize the foundations that once made it great. In this compelling, hard-hitting episode, The Last Christian Radio Show takes a deep dive into Britain’s decline from a bastion of faith, freedom, and influence to a fractured state caught in cultural confusion and spiritual decay.

JD Williams and David Paxton are joined by Mark Sutherland, who not only serves as a guest but also as co-host and expert contributor from the United Kingdom. With firsthand insight, Mark offers a powerful on-the-ground perspective of a nation wrestling with its identity, leadership, and moral direction. Together, they expose how political corruption, globalist control, the erosion of free speech, and the abandonment of biblical truth have brought Britain to this moment in history — a prophetic warning to the world.

From the fading glory of the monarchy to the rise of secularism and censorship, this episode examines how once-Christian nations fall when they turn from God, and what Scripture reveals about the end-time implications for the UK and beyond.

For those who love truth and prophecy, this is not just a show — it’s a wake-up call.

For more information, visit www.lastchristian.net