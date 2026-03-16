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Social Media changed the game… Imagine if we were relying on BBC & CNN for information, we would be totally in the dark Here is Iran’s Foreign Minister on the streets of Tehran today…
While other are in bunkers in Tel Aviv, he is on the streets with the people.
Further Info:
The Empire is Losing Control – Consequences
https://sonar21.com/the-empire-is-losing-control-consequences/
Source https://x.com/KMutisi/status/2032426918532858241
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