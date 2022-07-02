LOMLF - Lion One Metals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note: July 9 update: Major 31-million gold tonne discovery in Uganda announced on July 5. This will create a bear market in gold which means the price will get much cheaper.
https://swarajyamag.com/infrastructure/ugandas-gold-discovery-what-it-could-mean-for-world-gold-market
:47 Lion One Metals - Sergio Cattalani discusses Tuvatu's Geology (original video is 3:43, clipped 47-seconds)
5:38 Lion One Metals - 2022 Overview
6:47 Proven & Probable Interviews Bob Moriarty
3 clips, 13:13.
https://liononemetals.com/
www.321gold.com
www.321gold.com/editorials/moriarty/moriarty060722.html
https://provenandprobable.com/
This assembled video is for educational purposes. 2022 Range: .6736 (May 12) to 1.33 (June 7).
TUG - Tuvatu Underground