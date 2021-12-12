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Holocaust survivors call for vaccination stop
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116 views • December 12, 2021
Ahead of an expected approval of the Covid vaccine in Europe, Holocaust survivors and their descendants have handed over an Open Letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on 25 August 2021. In it, they demand an immediate halt to the vaccination programme. They warn of another holocaust of even greater magnitude than the one perpetrated on humanity during the Second World War.
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