CBC's Damage Control Piece After Trump Appearance Removed From Home Alone 2 Broadcast

Uploaded on December 27 2019

CBC's Damage Control Piece After Trump Scene Removed From Home Alone 2 Broadcast Of December 25 2019

I found this little damage control video about it on MSN news. Watch specifically at the very end when, in a slick and sickening psychological warfare fashion, they subtly justify it by mentioning another outtake from the same movie where Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) is on top of the World Trade Center. They say "...commonly cut for TV for some pretty obvious reasons... after 9/11"



And so, one is tempted to think that Trump's appearance was also cut... again "for some pretty obvious reasons... after 9/11" --- Oh wait !... Yeah of course, November 9th... 2016 indeed !!! Except NO buildings were crashed into with remotely highjacked planes and then blown-up WITH EXPLOSIVES in the making of this president !!!!! Nice try, CBC.



Save Infowars from the tech giants that have de-platformed and de-funded it, or lose it: www.infowarsstore.com

Daily shows as well as news links:

www.infowars.com (Main news website)

www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)

www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)