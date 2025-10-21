© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 1: In a world where processed foods reign, There's a secret weapon, nature's own gain. A blend of fruits and veggies, so bright and so bold, A smoothie for you, a story to be told. Chorus: Blending up a rainbow, in a glass so clear, A symphony of flavors, a delight to hear. No artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars here, Just nature's sweet nectar, a smoothie, so dear. Verse 2: Spinach, the green leaf, packed with iron so strong, Berries, the antioxidants, all day long. Bananas, the creamy base, potassium so rich, A smoothie for you, a health kick in a pitch. Bridge: No need for a doctor, no need for a pill, Nature's pharmacy, it's here to fulfill. Detoxify, energize, your body will thank you, A smoothie a day, keeps the doctor away, it's true. Chorus: Blending up a rainbow, in a glass so clear, A symphony of flavors, a delight to hear. No artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars here, Just nature's sweet nectar, a smoothie, so dear. Outro: So here's to the smoothie, a toast to your health, A natural remedy, a story to tell. Blended with love, and a passion so pure, A smoothie for you, a gift from Mother Nature's door.