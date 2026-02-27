Sabbath worship services: forgiveness & rise of apostate Christianity in the US

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR church). His website is www.ssremnant.org. His email is [email protected].





On Sabbath, February 21, 2026, pastor Craig spoke about forgiveness as part of examining ourselves in preparation to Christ’s return and to be more and more Christ-like.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]