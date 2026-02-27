BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sabbath worship services: forgiveness & rise of apostate Christianity in the US
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
689 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR church). His website is www.ssremnant.org. His email is [email protected].


On Sabbath, February 21, 2026, pastor Craig spoke about forgiveness as part of examining ourselves in preparation to Christ’s return and to be more and more Christ-like.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christforgivenessword of godusyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueapostate christianity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

Willow Tohi
The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

Belle Carter
Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump&#8217;s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump’s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Kevin Hughes
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

Patrick Lewis
Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Kevin Hughes
Elite corruption exposed: Larry Summers flees OpenAI and Harvard after Epstein email scandal

Elite corruption exposed: Larry Summers flees OpenAI and Harvard after Epstein email scandal

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy