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US companies ‘outraged’ at voting ID law, missing on China abuses
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30 views • April 04, 2021
The left has galvanised corporate America and the sporting world to go “all in on matters to do with morality,” but the same characters are no where to be seen on China’s abuse of human rights, according to Sky News host Paul Murray.
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