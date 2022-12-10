Create New Account
My go-to source for organic herbs in Europe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Indigo Herbs
jroseland
Published Yesterday

Locally I haven't been able to find high-quality powdered Rhodiola and Schisandra, two of my favorite Adaptogens for energy, mood enhancement, immunity (important during the wintertime!), and libido. I did some research about European herbal vendors and decided on Indigo Herbs out of Glastonbury, UK.


📑 Indigo Herbs are COA Verified

Whenever I try a new Nootropic or health product I always ask to see a COA/spectroscopy report verifying the purity and that the product actually contains the advertised ingredients. Checkout Indigo Herbs' COAs here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/vendors/582-indigo-herbs-uk

💲 Shop Indigo Herbs

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Indigo-Herbs

🎧 Sex in Maseratis, Bribery in Mexico

https://castbox.fm/x/19GXw  [Audio chapter from my book, How to Be Cross Eyed]

