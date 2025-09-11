BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Defending The Village with Gnome Rangers in the Swamp against Trolls | Day 16 Achievements, Maybe
cubertarcade
cubertarcade
12 views • 1 day ago

In this video, I play the amazing (village) tower defense game known as Gnomes. I select rangers as my defenders and go to the swamp to get the desert unlocked. Will I survive? Watch until the end to find out. Thank you for watching and enjoy the speedy instrumental. Want more videos like this? Let me know in the comment section.

swampgamingtrollsrangersgnomestower defense
