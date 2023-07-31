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CBDC Beast Blockchain Will Track EVERYTHING! SEC Charges HEX Founder, Coinbase Told to Delist Coins
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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101 views • July 31, 2023

- Central bank digital currencies are feverishly being developed all over the globe, and this is something that should deeply alarm all of us.


For a moment, I would like for you to imagine a world where the government instantly knows whenever you buy or sell something. No transaction would ever be truly private, not even your most personal or embarrassing ones. In addition, your money would not be truly your own under such a system. Your access to the digital currency system would be a privilege which could potentially be suspended or revoked with the click of a mouse. All of a sudden you would not be able to buy or sell anything and you would become an outcast from society. Under no circumstances should any government ever be given such power.


 Unfortunately, the CBDCs are coming, and they are going to radically change how commerce gets done.


Here in the United States, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has posted a job listing for a “Senior Crypto Architect” to work on the development of a digital dollar.


U.S. Representative Warren Davidson is very upset about this, because he believes that a CBDC issued by the Federal Reserve would be the “financial equivalent of the Death Star”… #Breaking #News #CBDC #Blockchain #BeastBlockChain #Alert #Warning #Hex #Scam #Sec #Coinbase


The CBDCs Are Coming, And The Elite Plan To Use These "Digital Currencies" To Enslave Humanity

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/cbdcs-are-coming-and-elite-plan-use-these-digital-currencies-enslave-humanity


Press Release

SEC Charges Hex Founder Richard Heart with Misappropriating Millions of Dollars of Investor Funds from Unregistered Crypto Asset Securities Offerings that Raised more than $1 Billion

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2023-143


The Government Wants to Turn Blockchain Firms into Servants of the State

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/07/the-government-wants-to-turn-blockchain-firms-into-servants-of-the-state.html


Coinbase CEO Says SEC Told It To Delist Everything But Bitcoin: Report

https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/coinbase-ceo-says-sec-told-it-delist-everything-bitcoin-report


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

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Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
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