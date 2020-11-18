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Coronavirus Deaths are Lower Than Reported -- Ivor Cummins
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18 views • November 18, 2020
A biochemical engineer has told talkRADIO that the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 "is relatively lower than what’s being put out in the statistics.”
Ivor Cummins also told Julia Hartley-Brewer that "the full country lockdown in Ireland had no real effect.”
Video Source: https://youtu.be/h4CDAGYv3aw
Ivor Cummins also told Julia Hartley-Brewer that "the full country lockdown in Ireland had no real effect.”
Video Source: https://youtu.be/h4CDAGYv3aw
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