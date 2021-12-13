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You Can Legally Kill a Cop in Texas
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21 views • December 13, 2021
Come And Talk It LIVE, for December 12. You can stand your ground in Texas, even when you kill a police officer. People in Colorado are upset that Santa Claus is getting a handgun license... the 2018 shooting in Abilene still hasn’t gone to court... and 3 dead, 8 injured in the Michigan school shooting.
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Come And Talk It
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Come And Talk It
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