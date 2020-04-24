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Security State Using Covid19 To Implement Orwellian Nightmare
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30 views • April 24, 2020
Jimmy Dore and his guest Whitney Webb discuss who's behind this planned draconian police state and why. We need to see it's being rolled out right in front of our eyes. First the lock-down was supposed to be for two weeks, then all of March, then all of April, now they're saying all of May. Some saying until "mid July" now. These evil doers will not stop.
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