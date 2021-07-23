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GRAPHENE OXIDE: A WAY TO KILL AND CONTROL?
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122 views • July 23, 2021
GRAPHENE OXIDE: A WAY TO KILL AND CONTROL?
A Discussion, partially repurposed from an enlightening Daily Expose article (link in the description), in which Graphene Oxide is put on full display. I will not be able to include all the references here, due to word capacity; most are on La Quinta Columna (link in description). Daily Expose article (repurposed source) -
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/10/the-real-pandemic-covid-19-or-graphene-oxide-poisonous-nano-material-found-in-covid-vaccines-and-face-masks/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/GjeKDNEn0HXB/
A Discussion, partially repurposed from an enlightening Daily Expose article (link in the description), in which Graphene Oxide is put on full display. I will not be able to include all the references here, due to word capacity; most are on La Quinta Columna (link in description). Daily Expose article (repurposed source) -
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/10/the-real-pandemic-covid-19-or-graphene-oxide-poisonous-nano-material-found-in-covid-vaccines-and-face-masks/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/GjeKDNEn0HXB/
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