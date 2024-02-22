188 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Partakers Of The Divine Nature, Make Your Choice

In Episode 188 we discuss preparation. How important is it to prepare for what is coming, and more importantly, to get ourselves ready for heaven? There were two trees in the garden of Eden that were to determine the path of humanity. Only two choices, not three or more; black or white, no shades of grey. Two characters to develop, either the similitude of Satan or the similitude of Christ. The choice was theirs, and now the choice is yours.

