FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 147:7-13, Pt. 2 of 3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250503

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH SHALOM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Praise to YAHWEH for Your WORD and Providence

7. I sing unto You, my JEHOVAH SHALOM, with thanksgiving; I sing praise upon the harp unto my YAHWEH:

8. Who covereth the heaven with clouds, who prepareth rain for the earth, who maketh grass to grow upon the mountains.

9. You, JEHOVAH SHALOM giveth to the beast its food, and to the young ravens which cry.

10. You, delighteth not in the strength of the horse: You taketh not pleasure in the legs of a man.

11. You, JEHOVAH taketh pleasure in them who fear You, in those who hope in Your Mercy.

12. We praise You, JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD our PEACE, O Jerusalem and Christians; we praise our JEHOVAH, O Zion and the world.

13. For You have strengthened the bars of our gates; You have blessed our children within us. Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 147:7-13 personalized KJV).

****