NWO's chemtrail toxic aluminum % is off the charts now in crops & water & animals & humans' bodies

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Chemtrail aluminum is off the scale in water
and soil and bodies now. They are trying to kill everyone with poisonous
aluminum in the fluoride tap water, and with toxic chemtrail aluminum in the
air and crops and rivers and oceans and livestock cattle. They have two
reasons. First, to kill off all the humans and humanoid species and allies and
their own Satanists and witches. Second, to terraform the earth to a warmer
radiation-filled environment for Satan Lucifer’s reptilian rebel angels. They
thrive in a radiation contaminated environment which kills all the humans and
deserts. The fallen angel devils do not care about their minions or Satanists or
witches or animals or other fallen angels, and they plan to eradicate them,
because they want the earth and universe back for themselves.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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