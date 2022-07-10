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NWO's chemtrail toxic aluminum % is off the charts now in crops & water & animals & humans' bodies
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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116 views • July 10, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Chemtrail aluminum is off the scale in water and soil and bodies now. They are trying to kill everyone with poisonous aluminum in the fluoride tap water, and with toxic chemtrail aluminum in the air and crops and rivers and oceans and livestock cattle. They have two reasons. First, to kill off all the humans and humanoid species and allies and their own Satanists and witches. Second, to terraform the earth to a warmer radiation-filled environment for Satan Lucifer’s reptilian rebel angels. They thrive in a radiation contaminated environment which kills all the humans and deserts. The fallen angel devils do not care about their minions or Satanists or witches or animals or other fallen angels, and they plan to eradicate them, because they want the earth and universe back for themselves.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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