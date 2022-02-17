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Red blood cells and some sort of microscopic mite, computerized web?
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135 views • February 17, 2022
Some sort of microscopic mite, maintaining a computerized web?
This is only one of four different instances that I have seen a quick-moving spider-looking thing under my microscope. Each time I captured it on film it was while I was filming my blood and or morgellons that just came out of my skin.
See shocking comparisons: morgellons vs nanotechnology (my conclusion is that they are one and the same!)
https://morgellonsmicrobots.quora.com
This is only one of four different instances that I have seen a quick-moving spider-looking thing under my microscope. Each time I captured it on film it was while I was filming my blood and or morgellons that just came out of my skin.
See shocking comparisons: morgellons vs nanotechnology (my conclusion is that they are one and the same!)
https://morgellonsmicrobots.quora.com
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