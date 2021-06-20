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Euro 2020 London England Scottish Football Fans Partying Celebrating Defying Covid-19 Lockdown Rules
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30 views • June 20, 2021
Euro 2020 London England Scottish Football Fans Partying Celebrating Defying Covid-19 Lockdown Rules
Atheist Steve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqwm7jbpkfc
Subject Access
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Hz_EwZ5bNY&;t
Urban Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18UUDoyUhvc
Euro 2020 Footage of Scottish football fans partying, being merry, in Leicester Square, London. The scenes in London as England played Scotland at Wembley during the Euros
Atheist Steve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqwm7jbpkfc
Subject Access
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Hz_EwZ5bNY&;t
Urban Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18UUDoyUhvc
Euro 2020 Footage of Scottish football fans partying, being merry, in Leicester Square, London. The scenes in London as England played Scotland at Wembley during the Euros
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