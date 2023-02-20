War Without Rules | Brigadier General Robert Spalding III (TPC #1,103)

TPC #1,103 is with Brigadier General Dr. Robert Spalding III, former B-2 Spirit pilot, former member of the National Security Council, and relentless critic of the CCP and its’ quest for totalitarian world domination. He is the CEO of Sempre.ai





Twitter: https://twitter.com/robert_spalding?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





Website: https://sempre.ai





War Without Rules: https://www.amazon.com/War-Without-Rules-Playbook-Domination-ebook/dp/B0951N41QY?ref_=ast_author_dp





Stealth War: https://www.amazon.com/Stealth-War-China-While-Americas/dp/0593084349









Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







