Maria Zeee Interviews Karen Kingston About A.I. Nano Parasites, Transhumanism, Humanity Now Under Attack

Karen Kingston is interviewed by Maria Zeee and they have a fairly in depth discussion about how the satanic New World Order (NWO), aka the globalists, aka the cabal, aka the deep state, etc... are invading the human body with nano parasites that have artificial intelligence and that a person's body will be changed into something not human which is a process known as transhumanism.

The discussion gets a bit technical and scientific in the medical field as they talk about quantum dot technologies, carbon nano tubes, lipid nano particles, spike proteins, genetic editing, Mrna vaccines, hydrogel, graphene oxide, gain of function, Luciferase, how 5G and other energy sources play a big part in transhumanism and other details are discussed in this field and just how demonic and evil this technology actually is and how far advanced it has already come.

Pause and read the articles in the video if needed and listen again to this video if you need to make sure you really understand what is at stake and just how vulnerable all of humanity is with these very evil and wicked people in control of governments, many various industries especially the main stream media and the medical industry and many other organizations and other means of control.

This is one of those videos you really need to share widely so that as many people can be informed about this evil agenda and that nobody will escape this evil agenda unless certain actions are taken very very soon. The people of the world have to know about this evil technology that is meant to change the human race of people into a Lucifer race of people and to also kill off most of the human population which is a process that has been and still is going on as many people have already died and many more will die but it is purposely not being reported on main stream news media so please share this video everywhere you can.



Here's a link you can use to this video ----> https://bit.ly/ai-nanoparasites-karenkingston







