The Church Age Began With A Gentile Getting Saved In A Bible Study-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 27 2022

Sometimes
in our search for new Bible 'nuggets', we run right past some of the
highly important foundational principles of Church Age doctrine that we
would do well to heed. The very first person to get saved in the
dispensation of the Church Age was a gentile slave who was a descendant
of Ham. How did he get saved? In a Bible study. In Acts 9 we see a man get saved who was a descendant of Shem, and what was he called to do? Lots of things, but mostly Bible study. In Acts 10
we see a man who is a descendant of Japheth get saved, and his whole
family, with "words" told to him, also Bible study. Tic, tac, toe, three
in a row. Think God is telling us something here?It is wonderful to
dare 'great things' for God, it truly is, and we do have that as one of
our persistent goals here at NTEB. That said, not everyone is called to
be a Whitefield, a Moody or a Sunday, but all of us who are saved are
called to do something very important for the kingdom of God, Bible
study. If you saturate yourself in God's preserved word, the chances are
very good that God will use you to siphon off some of that blessed data
to either a lost person or a baby Christian. Times of revival are
amazing, so much so that they stand out in our history, and we look upon
those times with awe. But here's a fun fact: what followed every single
legitimate revival was hardcore Bible study and Bible teaching by men
and women of God to the people who got saved in those revivals. That's
not the flashy part, but it is perhaps the most important part next to
salvation. Today I want to bring you a message on the importance of
Bible study for your edification.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.