The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.

Episode 105 Student of The Last DaysScripture covered today:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/pro/25/2/s_653002
Proverbs 25:2
https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/2ti/2/15/s_1127015
Rightly Divide, Study 2 Tim 2:15
https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/mat/9/37/t_conc_938037
The fruit of the Spirit. Harvest (from God's word)
is plentiful but the laborers
are few.
Time, times and a half time:
Dan 12:7
https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/dan/12/7/s_862007
John 21:11 153 - the last 153 days
https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/jhn/21/11/s_1018011
