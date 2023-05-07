Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Commander For The Ant.
Proverbs 6:7-8 (NIV).
7) It has no commander,
no overseer or ruler,
8) yet it stores its provisions in summer
and gathers its food at harvest.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Without a leader, ants store food in one season to consume it in another.
One of my favorite proverbs is not from Proverbs:
Dig a well before you are thirsty.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8uxm2n
