Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Commander For The Ant.

Proverbs 6:7-8 (NIV).

7) It has no commander,

no overseer or ruler,

8) yet it stores its provisions in summer

and gathers its food at harvest.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Without a leader, ants store food in one season to consume it in another.

One of my favorite proverbs is not from Proverbs:

Dig a well before you are thirsty.

