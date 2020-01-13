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Palm Oil Epidemic Danger in USA Food Supply
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360 views • January 13, 2020
Palm Oil Epidemic Danger in USA Food Supply
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Vaccines, Processed Foods, Fluoride, Rx Drugs, Cell/Wifi radiation, Chemicals in Everything it seems there is a program to Slow Kill the people off.
Some Resses Peanut butter candies do not list palm oil, Always read the
labels, And consider Just NOT eating Factory Made food.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Vaccines, Processed Foods, Fluoride, Rx Drugs, Cell/Wifi radiation, Chemicals in Everything it seems there is a program to Slow Kill the people off.
Some Resses Peanut butter candies do not list palm oil, Always read the
labels, And consider Just NOT eating Factory Made food.
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