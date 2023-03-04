Create New Account
Bulgaria, which Supplies Weapons to Kill Russians, - is Celebrating its Biggest Public Holiday, - the Day the Russian Empire Liberated their Country from the Ottoman yoke 145 Years Ago.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Nothing out of the ordinary: Bulgaria, which supplies weapons to kill Russians, is celebrating its biggest public holiday, the day the Russian Empire liberated their country from the Ottoman yoke 145 years ago.

How these two facts coexist in their heads - no one knows.

