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SECNAV Visits Oklahoma Memorial
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0 view • January 21, 2020
Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer | Date Taken: 01/20/2020
200120-N-LI768-1001 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 20, 2020) - Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly and his wife tour the USS Oklahoma Memorial on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Modly toured the memorial to remember fallen United States Sailors and Marines of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The visit concluded his campaign in his first official trip to the U.S. Indo-Pacific areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
200120-N-LI768-1001 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 20, 2020) - Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly and his wife tour the USS Oklahoma Memorial on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Modly toured the memorial to remember fallen United States Sailors and Marines of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The visit concluded his campaign in his first official trip to the U.S. Indo-Pacific areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
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