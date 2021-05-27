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5/27/2021 -- Giant plume of moisture bursts at California Volcano Pisgah Crater - Seen on RADAR now..!
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222 views • May 27, 2021
View the event live still on RADAR right now as of 1215am CT May 27, 2021: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad...
Edwards AFB Nexrad RADAR station has detected a giant burst of moisture (several miles wile, not a geyser) coming from a volcanic complex in the Mojave desert of Southern California on a "clear night" with no precipitation visible to the human eye.
This burst of moisture has currently (as of 10pm PST May 26, 2021),sent a cloud of moisture up from the floor of the Mojave desert, next to Pisgah volcano up to an altitude of almost 15,000 feet (certainly up to 10K feet).
This is not dust, a bomb blast, or a rain storm. It starts at actual physical ground level (2000ft), it shows as moisture appearing on a clear night, and accumulation amounts of up to 0.1mm of actual precipitation. Thus ruling out explosions, dust storms, or bugs of any kind. The area now covered by the plume is almost the whole Mojave desert.
This is not an eruption of ash or steam, but rather some kind of miles wide steam release , maybe not even visible from ground level except for major haze or humidity. Nothing visible showing, it appears as a "clear night" on Infrared.
No heat signature, thus the steam that was released must have been "cool" by the time it reached ground level.
The large cloud of *whatever it is* has spread currently now over a good portion of the Mojave desert, and even became visible as cloud tops from the LA nexrad radar (as shown in the video).
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Edwards AFB Nexrad RADAR station has detected a giant burst of moisture (several miles wile, not a geyser) coming from a volcanic complex in the Mojave desert of Southern California on a "clear night" with no precipitation visible to the human eye.
This burst of moisture has currently (as of 10pm PST May 26, 2021),sent a cloud of moisture up from the floor of the Mojave desert, next to Pisgah volcano up to an altitude of almost 15,000 feet (certainly up to 10K feet).
This is not dust, a bomb blast, or a rain storm. It starts at actual physical ground level (2000ft), it shows as moisture appearing on a clear night, and accumulation amounts of up to 0.1mm of actual precipitation. Thus ruling out explosions, dust storms, or bugs of any kind. The area now covered by the plume is almost the whole Mojave desert.
This is not an eruption of ash or steam, but rather some kind of miles wide steam release , maybe not even visible from ground level except for major haze or humidity. Nothing visible showing, it appears as a "clear night" on Infrared.
No heat signature, thus the steam that was released must have been "cool" by the time it reached ground level.
The large cloud of *whatever it is* has spread currently now over a good portion of the Mojave desert, and even became visible as cloud tops from the LA nexrad radar (as shown in the video).
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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