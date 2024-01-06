Epstein BOMBSHELL DOC Drops; AMISH Farmer Amos Miller's Farm Raided- Headline News 1/5/24

Weekly News Report- All eyes are on the newest Jeffery Epstein document drops that implicate high-level international persons who undoubtedly would rather this whole thing just go away. It's not going away and we are here to report on the latest revelations. While it seems that government officials can't find sex traffickers, they can and do raid farms of those who supply nonfranken food. Instead of raiding the Epstein client list today, the government is raiding Amish farmer Amos Miller for selling organic food to people. The Iowa caucus is just a few short days away and Nikki Haley still believes she has a chance at securing a nomination. Who is behind Nikki Haley's run? Tucker and Ramaswamy answer this question and it's not who you think. Could Haley actually be the uni party's choice to run against Trump in 2024? Plus, gold set to make history in 2024. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!

