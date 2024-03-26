Create New Account
THE GREAT LIE OF THE GREAT CHARTER - THE MAGNA CARTA AND THE WORLD REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT (SHARE)
Published 13 hours ago

Remarque88


March 25, 2024


B.S. CHARTERS AND CONTAGIOUS ROYAL DELUSION

Magna Carta (1215) (Translation) - https://www.archives.gov/files/press/press-kits/magna-carta/magna-carta-translation.pdf

Terra Carta (2021) - https://www.sustainable-markets.org/TerraCarta_Charter_Jan11th2021.pdf

Terra Carta (Abbreviated) - https://www.sustainable-markets.org/TerraCarta_summarium_Jan11th2021.pdf

Astra Carta (2023) - https://www.sustainable-markets.org/AstraCarta_charter.pdf

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nLTqTo9qN77

freemasonrydelusionmagna cartaroyaltyremarque88great charterworld revolutionary movement

