BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Electronic warfare & YOUR BODY! Is the human body on the electromagnetic spectrum?
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 1 month ago

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

.

Network-centric warfare (NCW) is a military strategy that uses information technology to connect dispersed forces into a network. The goal is to gain a competitive advantage by turning an information advantage into combat power.

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

.

MOSA (Modular Open Systems Approach):

This is a broad strategy for designing and acquiring systems using open standards and modular components, promoting interoperability, portability, and reusability.

SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture):

A specific initiative within MOSA focused on developing a common, modular architecture for sensor systems, aiming to improve interoperability and reduce costs.

WOSA (Weapon Open Systems Architecture):

A similar initiative to SOSA, focusing on weapon systems, and aiming to achieve the same benefits as SOSA.

FACE (Future Airborne Capability Environment):

Another initiative within MOSA focused on avionics systems, aiming to standardize approaches to bring open standards solutions to avionics systems.

CMOSS (C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards):

A modular open suite of standards for C4ISR/EW systems.

VICTORY (Vehicular Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability):

An initiative within MOSA focused on vehicular integration for C4ISR/EW systems.

In summary, SOSA, WOSA, and the broader MOSA initiative are all about using open standards and modular design to create more flexible, interoperable, and cost-effective defense systems

.

https://www.opengroup.org/sosa

.

magnetic human body communication

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

.

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems. It's a branch of biophysics that combines physics, biology, medicine, and other fields

.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

.

Telemetry is the process of gathering, analyzing, and transmitting data from remote locations. It's used in many fields, including healthcare, transportation, and IT.

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#sec1

.

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy