Electronic warfare & YOUR BODY! Is the human body on the electromagnetic spectrum?

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
.
Network-centric warfare (NCW) is a military strategy that uses information technology to connect dispersed forces into a network. The goal is to gain a competitive advantage by turning an information advantage into combat power.
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/
.
MOSA (Modular Open Systems Approach):
This is a broad strategy for designing and acquiring systems using open standards and modular components, promoting interoperability, portability, and reusability.
SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture):
A specific initiative within MOSA focused on developing a common, modular architecture for sensor systems, aiming to improve interoperability and reduce costs.
WOSA (Weapon Open Systems Architecture):
A similar initiative to SOSA, focusing on weapon systems, and aiming to achieve the same benefits as SOSA.
FACE (Future Airborne Capability Environment):
Another initiative within MOSA focused on avionics systems, aiming to standardize approaches to bring open standards solutions to avionics systems.
CMOSS (C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards):
A modular open suite of standards for C4ISR/EW systems.
VICTORY (Vehicular Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability):
An initiative within MOSA focused on vehicular integration for C4ISR/EW systems.
In summary, SOSA, WOSA, and the broader MOSA initiative are all about using open standards and modular design to create more flexible, interoperable, and cost-effective defense systems
.
https://www.opengroup.org/sosa
.
magnetic human body communication
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/
.
Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems. It's a branch of biophysics that combines physics, biology, medicine, and other fields
.
https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
.
Telemetry is the process of gathering, analyzing, and transmitting data from remote locations. It's used in many fields, including healthcare, transportation, and IT.
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#sec1
.