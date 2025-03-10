Electronic warfare & YOUR BODY! Is the human body on the electromagnetic spectrum?

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

Network-centric warfare (NCW) is a military strategy that uses information technology to connect dispersed forces into a network. The goal is to gain a competitive advantage by turning an information advantage into combat power.

MOSA (Modular Open Systems Approach):

This is a broad strategy for designing and acquiring systems using open standards and modular components, promoting interoperability, portability, and reusability.

SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture):

A specific initiative within MOSA focused on developing a common, modular architecture for sensor systems, aiming to improve interoperability and reduce costs.

WOSA (Weapon Open Systems Architecture):

A similar initiative to SOSA, focusing on weapon systems, and aiming to achieve the same benefits as SOSA.

FACE (Future Airborne Capability Environment):

Another initiative within MOSA focused on avionics systems, aiming to standardize approaches to bring open standards solutions to avionics systems.

CMOSS (C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards):

A modular open suite of standards for C4ISR/EW systems.

VICTORY (Vehicular Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability):

An initiative within MOSA focused on vehicular integration for C4ISR/EW systems.

In summary, SOSA, WOSA, and the broader MOSA initiative are all about using open standards and modular design to create more flexible, interoperable, and cost-effective defense systems

magnetic human body communication

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems. It's a branch of biophysics that combines physics, biology, medicine, and other fields

Telemetry is the process of gathering, analyzing, and transmitting data from remote locations. It's used in many fields, including healthcare, transportation, and IT.

