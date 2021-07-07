Space Force / The GUARDIANS - ‘Semper Supra’ (Always Above)

The Space Force (The Military Branch, has unveiled its official logo, which like its official seal, appears to be an homage to the United Federation of Planets.)

“Our logo is the Delta with an embedded North Star to serve as our guiding light as we build a new service to secure the space domain,” Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett wrote in a July 22 memo.



To accompany the new logo, The Space Force also has an official motto: “Sempra Supra;” which translates as “Always Above,” Barrett wrote.



In January, the service branch unveiled its official seal, which is used for official correspondence and other internal communications, said Space Force spokeswoman Lynn Kirby.

More than one casual observer noticed that the triangle – or delta – bore a striking resemblance to the shape of the Starfleet Command insignia in “Star Trek.”



But Kirby explained that the triangle of power – a term coined and trademarked by Task & Purpose – at the heart of the Space Force logo is steeped in Air Force history.



“The delta symbol, the central design element in the logo, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961,” Kirby said. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.



“The U.S. Space Force motto, ‘Semper Supra’ (Always Above), represents the service’s role in establishing, maintaining, and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in the space domain,” she continued. “The motto captures the U.S. Space Force’s enduring commitment to safeguarding the advantages of the ultimate high ground.”



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