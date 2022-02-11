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HACKING HUMANS WITH SHOTS - Klaus Schwab & Dr. Yuval Noah Harari
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2486 views • February 11, 2022
HACKING HUMANS WITH SHOTS - Klaus Schwab & Dr. Yuval Noah Harari - TRANSHUMANISM, originally published in 2018.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOsKFOrW5h8
Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is the author of the popular science bestsellers Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOsKFOrW5h8
Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is the author of the popular science bestsellers Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.
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