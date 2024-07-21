BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada is being lit on fire & We are Shadowbanned on every Platform trying to get the word out
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
961 views • 9 months ago

🚨📢All of Northern Canada is being lit on fire and We are being Shadowbanned on every Platform trying to get the word out!

🆘🔥The Burning of Canada!🔥🆘 With the Hundreds of Millions of Dead Trees, They(Mad Scientist) will create Wildfires like We've never seen before! Are you get ready for the Storms? 🌀

🙋‍♂️I am just trying to Save Our Lives! Will you Help Us??? Please Stop Geoengineering Operations! Please Help Save the Garden!

🎣Undeniable Something Fishy is going on here!👁️👁️

🥷We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their(Mad Scientist) Technologies in all of Our Videos,🧑‍🔬They(Mad Scientist) used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is! How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs! • 🚨The Next (OUR)Genocide is Here!🚨 I A...

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇

• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny!

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
