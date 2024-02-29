Create New Account
Medical insurance scam
In the United States the medical field is a FOR PROFIT business. Medical bills can bankrupt the average citizen without medical insurance. In most of the rest of the world treatment for anything from a minor wound to cancer is free of charge! 

