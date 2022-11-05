Off-Grid Living: Intro To Outdoor Wood Boilers | How To Country Ep 1

What does a wood boiler furnace look like and how does it work? How much living space can a wood boiler system heat? How much wood do you need to heat your place over the winter? In this episode, Mackenzie Drebit discusses using an outdoor wood furnace boiler heating system as he starts the morning fires in the two large wood boilers that heat the buildings at Amazing Discoveries. See the inside of the boiler chamber and the wood storage building. Watch a wood-splitting demonstration, see how to build a fire, and even find out what the color of chimney smoke can tell you about the quality of the fire. If you’re homesteading and looking for heating options, watch to find out whether an outdoor wood boiler heating system might be right for you

