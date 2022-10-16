FUN! Princess 👸🏼 & The Pea... My Pillow Mattress Topper Review PLUS: How to Fold A Fitted Sheet

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Behind the scenes into somewhere no one ever goes: Michelle's room! I promised I'd show y'all my Mattress topper... So here ya go! Plus- I try out new sheets- are they REALLY as good as they claim!? PLUS- BONUS: I show you the secret to folding a fitted sheet! I'm not gonna lie, I had a blast filming this one!
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Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
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Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
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Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com