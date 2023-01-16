"You get oxygen starvation." Vax-bioweapon and 5G EMF lowers blood oxygen. Mark Steele

It's in the blood. Synthetic-parasite-bioweapon and pulse-modulated 5G EMF lowers blood oxygenation. "60 Gigs [5G EMF] it actually accelerates the electron field in the oxygen molecule and it stops your hemoglobin from picking it [oxygen] up. So you basically get oxygen starvation." ~ Mark Steele
Intro to the EMF Bioweapon Frequency War: Synthetic Blood Parasite plus EMF = no blood oxygen.
The S-U-N is Rising. MORE Mark Steele at www.SaveUsNow.org.uk/
MORE at: www.UImediaNetwork.org/frequency-wars1
FULL SHOW Frequency Wars: Assembling the Kill Grid.
https://www.brighteon.com/c956deb1-3b4e-488f-954d-9f856b947e9f
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPBUWIO9UqoF/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUqJt7InKETm/
Mark Steele Bio:
"Mark Steele is an Inventor, Patent writer, Product Development Engineer and Head-up Display Weapons Systems Developer...He grew up in Gateshead, UK. At an early age, he had an interest in weapons and weapon systems. He later invented and designed a variety of weapon systems that were marketed. This experience allows him to understand and know what 5G is capable of. He points out that 5G has been used on the battlefield since the 1940’s. Mark has been a technical advisor to www.SaveUsNow.org.uk since 2017." ~ https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/bio-mark-steele/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.