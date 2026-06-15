Satellite Phones: A Lifeline During Hurricane Season, an interview with Tina Blanco

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Hurricane season is underway, but this year brings an added challenge: potential fuel shortages and strained emergency resources. Tina explains why hospitals, first responders, and emergency teams are already deploying satellite phones. When traditional networks fail, one satellite phone can help an entire community reconnect with loved ones.
#HurricaneSeason #SatellitePhone #EmergencyPreparedness #DisasterResponse #Survival #Preparedness #StormReady #CommunitySupport
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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