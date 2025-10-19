BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zelensky isn't giving up on the Tomahawk missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Zelensky isn't giving up on the Tomahawks.

Adding:  During a phone call with Trump, Putin reportedly demanded that Ukraine give up control of the entire Donetsk region in exchange for ending the war, according to the Washington Post.

In return, the Kremlin was said to be open to dropping its claims to the remaining parts of Zaporozhye and Kherson still under Ukrainian control.

The paper notes that such a deal would effectively confirm Russia’s control over Donbass and mirrors Moscow’s long-standing conditions—despite Trump’s talk of a “peace plan.”

Ukrainian and European officials called the proposal unacceptable, with one diplomat comparing it to “trying to sell Ukrainians their own leg.”

Adding: 

Trump urged Zelensky to accept Putin's terms or be ‘destroyed’ by Russia. — FT (https://archive.is/1Cnpm)

Donald Trump urged Zelensky to accept Russia’s peace terms during a tense White House meeting on Friday, warning that Vladimir Putin had told him he would “destroy” Ukraine if it refused to agree.

According to those familiar with the exchange, the meeting “descended many times into a shouting match,” with Trump “cursing all the time.” At one point, Trump reportedly brushed aside maps of the Ukrainian frontline and told Zelensky: “You’re not going to win this. Give him Donbass.”

In the end, Zelensky managed to persuade Trump to back a freeze along the current front lines.

❗️A local ceasefire has been declared in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair damaged power lines, said IAEA head Rafael Grossi.

According to him, work has already begun.

"Both sides have constructively cooperated with the IAEA to ensure the implementation of a comprehensive repair plan," Grossi said.

