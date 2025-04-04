BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1511: Activating Adversity, Mortality Crisis & Influence to Infiltration ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 4 weeks ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6rlr51-sn1511-activating-adversity-mortality-crisis-and-influence-to-infiltration-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/04/04/sn1511-activating-adversity-mortality-crisis-influence-to-infiltration/]


This episode wasn’t DOGE’d. We’re back again this week talking about how the technocratic and scientific elite are operating in the shadowy background controlling the levers of society. That’s just the honorable mentions and the intro to this week's transmission. In the first segment, after the intro and honorable mentions, we dive into how the left, whether they will admit it or not, have already initiated a civil war.


Whether through social engineering, mass formation psychosis, or even the disturbing reality of the brain damage brought on by the Covid vaccine, we are indeed dealing with individuals who are hell bent on causing chaos. A new study has come out of Italy of 9 million vaccinated individuals displaying the characteristics of being brain damaged. Echoing sentiments we’ve had on the show for some time; the gifts from these technocrats continue to give


In the final segment of this week's transmission we update the audience about the deportation efforts and how these events are being disrupted by radicals. It’s not just the radical left, though. We’re finding more information that foreign adversaries are fueling some of the domestic unrest that we’re still unraveling. This isn’t a beginner's episode. This is one of those installments that breaks down how we are in the fog of multiple wars already.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/m2xVvEC3


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy